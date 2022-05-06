Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

Two men who had been charged with a carjacking outside of Rosedale Center are now facing federal prosecution.

Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced he would be bringing federal charges against Leon Kismit Bell, 48, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 22, for their alleged involvement in the armed carjacking on Feb. 16.

It comes in the same week that Luger announced his office would be taking a greater role in tackling violent crime in the Twin Cities, including prosecuting all carjackings as federal crimes, which carry stiffer sentences.

In the February incident, surveillance footage allegedly shows Bell and Piche approach a 67-year-old woman standing outside her vehicle in the Rosedale parking lot.

Bell then shows a gun in his waistband, and demands her keys. The woman gave Bell her purse, which contained her wallet and keys, then ran away.

Bell briefly gives chase, before returning to her vehicle and getting in the driver's seat, then picking up Piche who was several rows away in the parking lot.

Police noticed the vehicle being driven erratically as it headed south on I-35W, with police initially giving chase but then giving up due to safety concerns.

Piche was eventually arrested at a location in south Minneapolis, with the stolen vehicle found a few blocks away. Bell wasn't arrested until Tuesday, May 3.

Bell is charged with one count of carjacking, while Piche was charged with one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.