Menards fined $25k over MN worker's forklift death

Golden Valley Menards fined $25k after worker killed in forklift incident

OSHA claims the store violated safe storage rules after a pallet fell on the forklift, killed the employee.

The Menards store in Golden Valley has been fined $25,000 after a 19-year-old employee was killed in a forklift incident last summer.

On July 22, Golden Valley police were called to the store after the caller said an employee was unconscious and pinned under a forklift.

A pallet of lumber had fallen on the forklift as James Stanback was operating it. 

Stanback, a recent graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries. His family said he had only been working at the Menards for a few weeks.

Following an investigation by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Menards store was fined $25,000 for violating its secure storage rules.

"Storage of material shall not create a hazard. Bags, containers, bundles, etc., stored in tiers shall be stacked, blocked, interlocked and limited in height so that they are stable and secure against sliding or collapse," the rule states.

On Jan. 20, Menards contested the violation, and the case remains open. 

