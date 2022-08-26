Skip to main content
Patient who escaped St. Peter facility is found

Patient who escaped St. Peter facility is found

Police have issued a public appeal to find the 31-year-old.

City of Mankato

Police have issued a public appeal to find the 31-year-old.

UPDATE 9 A.M.

From City of Mankato: "Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital. Public Safety thanks for the community for their tips on this case.”

Original story

Police have issued an appeal to find a 31-year-old man they describe as "mentally ill and dangerous," who has escaped from a security hospital in St. Peter.

The City of Mankato issued an alert Thursday evening to locate Jesse Nikolas Rowland, who is a "court committed patient" at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

Rowland was on a supervised group community outing when he walked away from the group. He was last seen at the River Hills Mall at 1850 Adams Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing blue shorts, a blue hoodie, black shoes, and glasses with a dark frame.

He has brown hair in the picture above, but it was blonde as of Thursday.

"The public is asked to not approach Rowland and instead are encouraged to call 911 should they see him or someone matching the description," the City of Mankato said, with police "pursuing all leads to locate Rowland."

Rowland is from Moorhead, and was convicted in late 2020 with five counts of possessing child pornography, with the Star Tribune reporting he had 22,000 computer files of pornography featuring children as young as four.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 7.37.58 AM
MN News

Patient who escaped St. Peter facility is found

Police have issued a public appeal to find the 31-year-old.

State Fair new vendors
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Food writer Haley Nelson has the latest from the state fairgrounds.

fire truck
MN News

Woman found dead inside burning North St. Paul apartment

An investigation into the cause of the fire, and the cause of the victim's death, are underway.

State Fair new foods
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

Jerry Westrom
MN News

Isanti businessman found guilty of 1993 cold case murder

Jerry Westrom was convicted of 1st-degree murder.

big rains
MN Weather

The onslaught of 1,000-year rainfall events hammering America

Saint Louis, Kentucky, Illinois twice, Dallas, Mississippi and Death Valley have been slammed by mega-rain events or 1 in  1,000-year rains.

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support

The North Star accountability system provides resources to schools falling behind state standards.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 2.06.14 PM
MN News

Lawyer charged with fatal beating of ex-wife in front of their 5 kids

The 31-year-old was pronounced brain dead at a hospital on Wednesday.

FLckr - mn state fair crowd - keithminer
Minnesota Life

When is the least busy day to go to the State Fair?

Looking to avoid the crowds? You'll want to go on a weekday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 11.12.27 AM
MN Business

CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

CloudHQ is building other data centers in London, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.

Makye Kenneth Thibodeaux
MN News

Man charged with series of random sex assaults in downtown Minneapolis

The most recent incident happened outside of the Federal Reserve building this past weekend.

Related

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 10.43.14 AM
MN News

Watch: 'Porch pirate' caught on camera stealing 4 packages in St. Paul

Police have issued an appeal to find him.

Demiiyah Star Martin
MN News

11-year-old girl found safe in Minneapolis

Police had issued an appeal to find her.

Logan Roy
MN News

Police: Logan Roy found dead after being reported missing near Bemidji

The 21-year-old's disappearance had sparked a public appeal.

Sarah Hubler
MN News

Missing woman who sparked public appeal is found dead

The BCA canceled its appeal after the 31-year-old's body was found.

Schoolcraft State Park
MN News

Body found in search for man who walked away from campground

The 41-year-old had been at a state park with friends.

jesse james crabtree of hibbing
MN News

Inmate found in swamp after escaping St. Louis County facility

The inmate was found hours after walking away from the facility on Sunday.