Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad

Mercado Central does not endorse candidates.

Mercado Central at 1515 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Leaders of Mercado Central in Minneapolis have accused the campaign of Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen of exploiting the cultural mall's image in a recent advertisement. 

In a letter to campaign officials Wednesday, the mall's Board of Directors requested the campaign remove images of the building from campaign advertisements, citing copyright protections on the building's murals and interior design. 

Both Mercado Central's interior and exterior are shown in a Jensen campaign advertisement, which began airing last week in both English and Spanish. 

"It is troubling that a political campaign would blithely appropriate and exploit Mercado Central's iconic image image without the minimum courtesy of consulting with the leadership or tenants of our cultural mall." the letter, shared on Twitter by Unidos MN, stated.

The board said the iconic East Lake Street business is easily recognized within the community, with brightly colored exterior murals and an interior design reminiscent of Latin-American markets.

"Mercado Central has consistently prevented the use of our cultural mall for partisan political campaigns and is not affiliated with any political party or candidate," the letter reads, claiming the advertisement is misleading because viewers might interpret it as an endorsement. "Mercado Central has not and will not make any political endorsements." 

In an email to Bring Me The News, Joel Hanson, a spokesperson for the Jensen campaign, said attorneys from both sides are in touch and "working on a mutually acceptable resolution with their stipulated timeline." 

Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad

