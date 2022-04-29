Michelle Benson withdraws from MN governor's race

Skip to main content
Benson also announced she won't seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate.

Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson has ended her campaign for Minnesota governor. 

Benson, the only woman in the race to be the Minnesota Republican Party's gubernatorial candidate, made the announcement during a speech at the Seventh Congressional District Republican Convention on Friday, following-up with a video message on social media. 

"It’s time for Republicans to unite behind a single candidate that can defeat Tim Walz this fall," she said in a statement. "I look forward to working with delegates on selecting the right choice.”

Benson, first elected to represent Ham Lake in 2010, also announced she won't seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate. 

The Republican Party of Minnesota will hold its state convention in Rochester on May 13-14. 

Candidates include Paul Gazelka, Neil Shah, Scott Jensen, Kendall Quals, Mike Murphy, and Rich Stanek.

