Middle school principal charged with soliciting minor files petition to plead guilty

Mohamed Selim could avoid prison time under the proposed deal.

A former Twin Cities middle school principal accused of soliciting prostitution from an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl this spring filed a petition Friday to plead guilty to a felony prostitution charge in a deal with prosecutors. 

Mohamed A. Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was employed as principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage when he was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation in May. 

Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Selim with one count of felony prostitution, alleging he responded to a commercial sex advertisement placed online by investigators and exchanged text messages with an undercover cop posing as a teenage girl. 

According to charges, Selim wrote he would "love to come see" her and asked to meet the same day.

The undercover officer provided rates of $250 per hour, $175 for a half-hour and "extra for upgrades" and Selim indicated he'd meet for a half-hour.

In a recorded phone conversation, Selim allegedly asked what the "session was like" and if it was "full service." The officer, posing as the child, told Selim, "I'm 15, but it's not a problem for me if you're fine with it."

According to charges, Selim laughed and said "ok, that's fine," and then asked, "so, you're 15?" Selim then stated she was too young and it wasn't going to work, charges state, but then asked where she was located.

Selim said that her age "made him really nervous," charges state, and asked if she was affiliated with the police but he would still come see her so they could "spend some time together."

After hanging up the phone, Selim sent a message reading "let me know if I can come see you now. Please send me the address." Selim was given the address being used by law enforcement in St. Louis Park.

When he arrived, he messaged to say he was there, tried to call and asked if the girl had an "in-call", a commonly used term for a place patrons meet prostitutes.

Selim drove to a location where he'd been told to pick up the girl and was placed under arrest, charges state. He had $200 in cash on him at the time. 

According to the petition filed Friday, prosecutors and Selim's attorney worked out a deal that — if approved by the court — would allow Selim to avoid prison. 

The agreement proposes a stay-of-imposition if Selim pleads guilty to the felony charge. A stay-of-imposition means a prison sentence won't be imposed if Selim successfully completes probation for a term of up to three years. 

Under the proposed deal, Selim would serve 30 days in jail "with work release, good time credit, and credit for 4 days already served, which will result in 16 days remaining to serve." 

An additional 30 days of Sentencing to Serve is also proposed. The program "is a structured work program that provides a sentencing alternative for low-risk adult and juvenile offenders," according to Hennepin County

Under the proposal, Selim would also need to provide proof of the previously completed psychosexual evaluation and follow the recommendations and pay $1,000 special assessment and a fine left to the discretion of the court. 

Lastly, he'd need to remain law abiding with no "same or similar offenses." 

Selim resigned from his job in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District soon after being arrested in May. Dave Helke, former longtime principal of Burnsville High School, stepped into the role. 

Before becoming principal of Eagle Ridge in 2021, Selim worked as principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville, where he won a districtwide award for leadership. 

Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle in May said Selim's arrest marked a "hard day" for the school and district. “It will be difficult for all of us to process this," she stated.  

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4. An attorney for Selim did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Wednesday.

