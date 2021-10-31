Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

Google Street View

A Minneapolis middle school is embroiled in controversy after one of its teachers allegedly used the n-word during a class last week.

Students at Northeast Middle School staged a walkout Friday over an incident in which one of the faculty is said to have uttered the slur multiple times in front of her students.

In a Change.org petition seeking the firing of that teacher, a student who claims to have "personally" witnessed the incident says it began when a fellow student wrote the n-word on a table in class:

About 10 minutes later (the teacher) became frustrated with some student and said ‘’ people should not be writing ___ on the table ‘’ She said it with no hesitation, the students in the class were furious and went and got our principal. As soon as he walked in she started crying to appear like the victim, she said ‘’ i’m so sorry mr rowe ‘’ completely invalidating the black students feelings. The principal barely said anything to her , then he pulled up an article about Kendrick Lamar stopping a white fan from saying the N-word. Students were upset and left the room.

Later, the Change.org account says, the teacher in question told her next group of students that ‘’my last class was a bit dramatic."

The student also says that "our principal is invalidating our feelings by calling this a 'learning moment,' while "other teachers continued telling us to keep the conversation within our group."

Additionally, the account says, "this is not the first time she has said it her actions need consequences." The author did not elaborate any further.

Voters Voice Media shared a video of the resulting walkout, which lasted nearly four hours.

The Change.org petition has reached nearly 900 signatures as of this writing; its goal is 1,000 signatures.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the administration of Northeast Middle School for comment.