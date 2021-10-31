Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.
Author:
Northeast Middle School

A Minneapolis middle school is embroiled in controversy after one of its teachers allegedly used the n-word during a class last week.

Students at Northeast Middle School staged a walkout Friday over an incident in which one of the faculty is said to have uttered the slur multiple times in front of her students.

In a Change.org petition seeking the firing of that teacher, a student who claims to have "personally" witnessed the incident says it began when a fellow student wrote the n-word on a table in class:

About 10 minutes later (the teacher) became frustrated with some student and said ‘’ people should not be writing ___ on the table ‘’ She said it with no hesitation, the students in the class were furious and went and got our principal. As soon as he walked in she started crying to appear like the victim, she said ‘’ i’m so sorry mr rowe ‘’ completely invalidating the black students feelings. The principal barely said anything to her , then he pulled up an article about Kendrick Lamar stopping a white fan from saying the N-word. Students were upset and left the room.

Later, the Change.org account says, the teacher in question told her next group of students that ‘’my last class was a bit dramatic." 

The student also says that "our principal is invalidating our feelings by calling this a 'learning moment,' while "other teachers continued telling us to keep the conversation within our group."

Additionally, the account says, "this is not the first time she has said it her actions need consequences." The author did not elaborate any further. 

Voters Voice Media shared a video of the resulting walkout, which lasted nearly four hours.

The Change.org petition has reached nearly 900 signatures as of this writing; its goal is 1,000 signatures.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the administration of Northeast Middle School for comment.

Next Up

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

northern lights
Minnesota Life

The northern lights were a massive bust in MN. What happened?

Anyone else sleep in their car for the chance to see the lights? You got nothing.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild's issues snowball in Colorado

The Avalanche handed the Wild their second straight defeat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

jason beckman booking photo June 22 2021
MN News

Man who fatally shot longtime St. Cloud professor sentenced

Prior to the shooting, the suspect had knocked on the professor's door asking for help.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers move into first place in Big Ten West

Minnesota demolished Northwestern thanks to another strong effort on the ground.

32379470557_479043c343_k
MN News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

Evan Ng, University of Minnesota student suing the school over Title IX.
MN News

Student athlete suing U of M for cutting men's gymnastics team

The lawsuit says the decision was "sex-based discrimination."

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

The victim is a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

Related

White Bear Lake Area High School
MN News

White Bear Lake students hold walkout over racist social media comments

School officials are investigating the anonymous Instagram account.

daunte wright
MN News

Minnesota students planning statewide school walkout Monday

Students at more than 100 schools plan to walk out Monday afternoon.

Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley, MN.
MN News

Apple Valley teacher recorded using n-word during assembly

The incident is now under investigation by the local school district.

Amazon warehouse in Shakopee.
MN News

Dozens of workers stage walkout at Amazon's Shakopee center

It was a protest against the firing of a fellow worker.

Screen Shot 2019-05-09 at 9.34.39 PM
MN News

St. Paul teacher recorded saying the N-word resigns

She taught Spanish at Highland Park Middle School.

37122790_2026055227406310_3311217711299690496_n
MN News

Group wants Chaska HS principal removed over series of 'racist incidents'

Local parents have begun circulating a petition calling for major changes to the school district.

Laurie Schmidt
MN News

Minnesota's 2020 Middle School Teacher of the Year dies at 57

Laurie Schmidt battled breast cancer for more than eight years.

MN News

Sit-in at St. Thomas' after 'n-word' left on student's door

Hundreds of students showed solidarity after the racist incident.