Minneapolis animal control 'drowning in dogs,' seeks fosters, forever homes

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is "drowning in dogs."

That's according to the Friends of MACC, a volunteer-run page that networks available animals at the MACC, which posted on Facebook Wednesday to say "things are getting desperate," noting it doesn't have the staffing levels needed to provide the level of care it expects of themselves for the dogs.

"Every day more and more dogs arrive at MACC — surrendered by owners, strays, bite cases, hardship/welfare cases — and very few have been leaving," the Friends of MACC said, noting "With the large number of dogs in the kennel areas, kennel cough is also becoming a concern."

Bocephus, a six-month-old English Coonhound mix, is among the dogs available for adoption through the MACC. Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control

The post says the MACC has contacted the rescue organizations it partners with to inform them the dog population in the building "is nearing a breaking point," but says rescue groups are desperate for fosters and they can't transfer a MACC dog unless there is a reliable foster parent waiting.

Friends of MACC is encouraging anyone who is able to foster a dog to apply to one "or more" of MACC's rescue partners here.

But that's not all MACC is doing to help find the dogs forever homes. Earlier this month, Friends of MACC said it waived the adoption fee for all animals over six months to "help get the many waiting adult animals out of the shelter and into a home."

You can find dogs that are ready to be adopted here. And here's a link to the dogs needing to be rescued.