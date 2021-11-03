Mpls. Ballot Question 1 passes, shifting power from city council to mayor

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Minneapolis' Ballot Question 1 passes, shifting more power from city council to mayor
Updated:
Original:

Minneapolis' Ballot Question 1 passes, shifting more power from city council to mayor

Its passage upends the city's "weak mayor, strong council" structure that had been in place.
Author:

Tony Webster, Flickr

Its passage upends the city's "weak mayor, strong council" structure that had been in place.

The balance of power between Minneapolis' mayor and city council will undergo a dramatic shift, after the city's voters approved a charter amendment that will reorganize the structure of the government.

Ballot Question 1, often referred to as the "strong mayor" amendment, had garnered 52.49% "Yes" votes as of 9:30 p.m., with 133 of 136 precincts reporting. Those opposed totaled 47.51%. Ballot questions require at least 51% of the vote to pass.

It will go into effect in 30 days.

The question's approval upends a system often described as "weak mayor, strong council," with council members and the Executive Committee having a weighty say in actions such as appointing or removing most department heads. (The one exception is the Minneapolis Police Department, over which the mayor, under city charter.)

This charter amendment changes the function of these roles, explicitly defining the mayor as the city's chief executive, with full administrative control over city departments. It simultaneously lessens the power of the city council, which is now tasked with legislative responsibilities. The Executive Committee, made up of select council members and the mayor, will also cease to exist.

The city's judge-appointed Charter Commission recommended the ballot question, after a working group report found the current structure inefficient and potentially confusing. 

Those who supported the change said it would lead to more logical operations, streamlining and clarifying the responsibilities of the mayor and council members akin to the structure seen in many other major cities, including St. Paul. 

But those who were against this consolidation of power argued the amendment will do little to address one of the key issues the city is facing in public safety, as the charter already vests the mayor with full control over that department. In addition, it deadens the voices of many voters, particularly those in disadvantaged communities who may only have representation through their council member.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

minneapolis office of mayor sign 2018 - Tony Webster Flickr
MN News

Mpls. Ballot Question 1 passes, shifting power from city council to mayor

Its passage upends the city's "weak mayor, strong council" structure that had been in place.

rent
MN News

Minneapolis voters approve rent control ballot question

It gives the City Council the ability to enact rent stabilization policies.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis voters reject plan to replace MPD with public safety department

It's a blow for advocates who had pushed for change following George Floyd's murder.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Gov. Tim Walz has said more than 1,100 providers in Minnesota are prepared to administer the shots.

minneapolis police
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop convicted of stealing drugs during searches

Ty Jindra was fired from the MPD in July 2020.

residence inn 1
MN News

Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

A man was also found with "significant injuries."

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Lyft adds new safety feature amid spate of Minneapolis carjackings

This comes amid a spate of carjackings, including incidents targeting ride-share drivers.

phillips distilling
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota-based Phillips acquires 2 alcohol brands

The brands will join Phillips' growing portfolio of flavored spirits.

Joseph Quade
MN News

Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Investigation launched over teacher's use of n-word at Minneapolis school

The incident sparked a walkout protest and a petition last week.

Detroit Lakes High School
MN News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Both threats have been dealt with and individuals involved have been "dealt with."

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

Related

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

After 2 vetoes from Frey, city council approves ballot question to replace MPD

The council had to work quickly Friday as it faced an 11:59 deadline and two vetoes from the mayor.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Here's the public safety ballot question Mpls. voters will see

New language had to be approved Tuesday after a last-minute rejection from a judge.

vote, election
MN News

Record early votes in Mpls. as residents tackle ballot questions, mayoral race

There have been more than twice as many early votes cast as in 2017, the last municipal election.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

What happens if Mpls. public safety question passes? City memo provides answers

The memo was sent to the mayor and council members Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

Minneapolis council committee approves potential November ballot questions

The ballot questions relate to rent control, a potential new public safety department and changing the city's government structure.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

rent
MN News

Minneapolis voters approve rent control ballot question

It gives the City Council the ability to enact rent stabilization policies.