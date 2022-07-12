Minneapolis beach temporarily closes due to E. coli levels

Cedar Lake Point Beach in Minneapolis is closed as of Tuesday due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) said the discovery was made Tuesday morning, when routine monitoring for lake water quality found the bacteria "exceeding state-specified guidelines."

The board proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels are above state guidelines.

According to MPRB, there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers at the beach.

The location joins Lake Hiawatha Beach as the only Minneapolis beaches closed due to the contamination. Lake Hiawatha was closed in early June due to blue-green algae.

The MPRB will resample water at the beach on Wednesday, and when bacteria levels are within state guidelines the beach will reopen. You can find the latest water sampling test results online here.

E. coli can cause symptoms including stomach cramps and diarrhea, but can lead to more serious complications. People typically become ill 2-5 days after exposure.