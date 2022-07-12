Skip to main content
Minneapolis beach temporarily closes due to E. coli levels

Minneapolis beach temporarily closes due to E. coli levels

Cedar Lake Point Beach joins Lake Hiawatha Beach in being shut down.

edkohler, Flickr

Cedar Lake Point Beach joins Lake Hiawatha Beach in being shut down.

Cedar Lake Point Beach in Minneapolis is closed as of Tuesday due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) said the discovery was made Tuesday morning, when routine monitoring for lake water quality found the bacteria "exceeding state-specified guidelines."

The board proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels are above state guidelines.

According to MPRB, there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers at the beach. 

The location joins Lake Hiawatha Beach as the only Minneapolis beaches closed due to the contamination. Lake Hiawatha was closed in early June due to blue-green algae.

The MPRB will resample water at the beach on Wednesday, and when bacteria levels are within state guidelines the beach will reopen. You can find the latest water sampling test results online here.

E. coli can cause symptoms including stomach cramps and diarrhea, but can lead to more serious complications. People typically become ill 2-5 days after exposure.

Next Up

cedar lake south beach
MN News

Minneapolis beach temporarily closes due to E. coli levels

Cedar Lake Point Beach joins Lake Hiawatha Beach in being shut down.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 2.43.46 PM
MN News

Appeal to find dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis

Rovey is a "very friendly" dog, police say.

hockey
MN News

MN hockey coach fired after YouTube vid shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

msp airport
MN News

Charges: Delta employee recorded man in MSP Airport bathroom stall

The employee told police he'd been "participating in this behavior for a long time."

gabriel cruz
MN News

Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

Tyler and Anita Haller
MN News

21-year-old visiting MN severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Tyler Haller suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

Justin Sutherland
MN Food & Drink

Justin Sutherland shares update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

A fundraiser has been launched for the acclaimed Twin Cities chef.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.02.29 PM
MN Food & Drink

2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Larry Myers
MN News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

The victim ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube keeping him alive, until he was removed from life support last week.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

The stories detail a toxic work environment and the sheriff spending thousands of taxpayer dollars following his DWI arrest.

Car crash airbags
MN News

Teen watching 'Stranger Things' at wheel causes crash in Anoka County

Her vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer, and she was lucky to survive.

Bruce Springsteen
MN Music and Radio

Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

"The Boss" and the E Street Band will perform at 31 locations in the United States before heading to Europe.

Related

thomas beach, bde maka ska - lake calhoun
Minnesota Life

2 Minneapolis beaches temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels

The park board will sample the water at the beaches again on Wednesday.

MN News

High levels of E. coli close Minneapolis beach

Theodore Wirth Lake Beach in Minneapolis has been closed temporarily after it tested positive for E. coli bacteria that exceeded state guidelines. The rise in bacteria levels is likely caused by more birds at the lake since the start of migration season. No illnesses have been reported. The lake will be re-tested Wednesday.

lake water
MN News

Plymouth will close all of its beaches due to bacteria

The beaches will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

Bde Maka Ska St. Thomas Beach
Minnesota Life

Rise in E. coli levels prompts closing of 3 Minneapolis beaches

Beaches usually re-open with 24-48 hours after bacteria-related closings.

MN News

E. coli closes a popular Minneapolis beach

E. coli can come from a number of different sources – including poop, farm runoff, or even soil.

MN Lifestyle

E. coli closes a popular Minneapolis beach

E. coli can come from a number of different sources – including poop, farm runoff, or even soil.

MN News

Lakeville closes beach due to E. coli

MN News

Elevated levels of E. coli bacteria pose threat at main Duluth beach

For the second time this summer, beach goers are urged to stay out of the water at the main beach along Park Point in Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Health issued a warning to avoid contact with water at the beach due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.