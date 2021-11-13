Minneapolis City Council candidate requests recount after narrow loss

Minneapolis' Ward 2 is headed for a recount a week after voters there narrowly elected Democratic Socialist Robin Wonsley Worlobah to the City Council.

On Friday, her opponent, Democrat Yusra Arab, announced on Twitter that she intends to ask for a recount, calling last Tuesday's vote "one of the closest margins Minneapolis has ever experienced in a city council race using rank choice voting."

Later Friday, Wonsley Worlobah's campaign responded, confirming on Facebook that they had learned a "recount process will take place."

"We are confident that the people of Ward 2 voted for a Black Democratic Socialist to represent them and are confident that the recount will confirm that," the Wonsley Worlobah campaign added.

The opponents were the final two candidates in the race to represent Ward 2, which covers an area that stretches from Longfellow to the Como neighborhood.

The final count was 4,056-4,037, with Wonsley Worlobah winning by 19 votes.

The incumbent, long-serving Cam Gordon of the Green Party, took third place in the third and final round of tabulation, resulting in his elimination under the rules of the ranked-choice vote.

As the Star Tribune reports, Arab's announcement came after the end of the one-week period for challenging the election results.

However, City Clerk Casey Carl tells the paper that once he's received the formal request from Arab's campaign, the recount could start "as early as next week."

The city's official election results page for Ward 2 currently lists Robin Wonsley Worlobah as the "unofficial winner."