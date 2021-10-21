Mpls. candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

October 21, 2021
Minneapolis City Council candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

Questions about Ward 9 candidate Mickey Moore's residency are quickly piling up.
mickey moore driver's license shared

A Minneapolis City Council candidate is responding to accusations he doesn't actually live in the ward he's hoping to represent.

Mickey Moore is the Star Tribune editorial board-endorsed candidate for Ward 9, where incumbent Alondra Cano is stepping down. But questions about Moore's residency have simmered over in recent days, following a report from the Star Tribune's newsroom about his living situation (though a Wedge LIVE! podcast discussed some of these allegations in August.)

Moore affirmed some of the paper's reporting in a rebuttal, acknowledging he has lived in a home in Minneapolis' Ward 8 (blocks from Ward 9, he says) for 38 years and has a home in Oak Grove (25 miles from Ward 9) his family uses for "weekends, holidays and vacations."

In his candidate filing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, he provides the address of an apartment across from Powderhorn Park in Ward 9. He even uploaded a photo of his driver's license showing that address, and explained he began renting there in March in order to be in compliance with state residency laws for candidates (a candidate must have "maintained residence" in the district they want to run for at least 30 days prior to the election.)

"I’d like to briefly set the record straight for you," Moore writes in his online post, calling out "some false and misleading online chatter started by one of my opponents and their surrogates." 

Moore's clarifications haven't quelled the criticisms.

Twitter user @taylr screengrabbed social media posts over the summer, now getting more attention, that suggest Moore and his wife spend a lot of time in Oak Grove, and that their child goes to school in that district.

And a Minneapolis resident named Lisa Kay shared an email she said she received from Moore in March regarding a rental opportunity. In the message, he offers to pay full rent "NOT to live there," explaining he just needs to "move in" to a place in Ward 9 so as to not run afoul of candidate residency laws.

Moore also writes, "between you and I, I will not ever be a 'traditional'' full-time resident." He also suggested she could benefit by being able to say a council member lives there.

In his online response, Moore makes the case he will "remain as dedicated to the needs of Ward 9 constituents" as he did his businesses prior to retirement

He continues:

“The 9th Ward has historically been disadvantaged and underserved even before the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s civil unrest. I firmly believe it’s about time we have a professional and experienced elected official who personally understands the needs of residents and business owners."

Moore ran unsuccessfully for Rep. Ilhan Omar's 5th Congressional District seat in 2020, as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate. He supports the "strong mayor" ballot question Minneapolis voters will weigh in on come Nov. 2, and is opposed to both the Department of Public Safety and rent control questions.

His Ward 9 opponent, Jason Chavez, won the official DFL endorsement in the race.

