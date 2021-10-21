Minneapolis committee OKs $45K payout to woman shot by police during riots

October 21, 2021
Minneapolis City Council committee OKs $45K settlement for woman hurt in riots

She was hit in the face with a "less lethal" projectile while she was in her car trying to leave the protest.
autumn larson settlement

A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a $45,000 settlement for a woman who was injured by police during the 2020 riots.

The Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved the legal settlement with Autumn Larson on a vote of 11-0. 

The City Council will vote on the settlement during its meeting Friday morning. 

Larson, 25, of Maple Grove, said in the lawsuit police shot her in the face with a "less-lethal" projectile while she drove away from the protests on May 30, 2020. She was leaving ahead of the curfew.

The rubber bullet knocked her unconscious at the wheel and she said police officers did not provide medical assistance. 

She filed a lawsuit against the city, the police department, Mayor Jacob Frey, Chief Medaria Arradondo and 30 unidentified officers in connection to the May 30, 2020, incident.

The City of Minneapolis has faced and is still facing a number of lawsuits filed by civilians who were targeted by police with "less lethal" rounds and tear gas during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin.

The city settled its first lawsuit in January, with Mayor Jacob Frey signing off on a $57,900 payout to Graciela Cisneros, who suffered an eye injury after being shot with a less-lethal round by a police officer as she walked home after a demonstration.

The actions of city police during the riots and protests have come under increased scrutiny in the past month after body cam footage was released in the wake of the acquittal of Jaleel Stallings, which shows some officers talking about "hunting" protesters. More on that here. 

autumn larson settlement
