Minneapolis clinic vaccinates over 200 patients who reported monkeypox exposure

Vaccinations given after monkeypox exposure can prevent the onset of the virus.

Minnesota's largest STD and HIV clinic says monkeypox vaccinations have been given to over 200 patients who've reported a known exposure to the virus. 

At the Red Door in Minneapolis, there aren't enough doses available statewide to vaccinate patients for prevention, despite many being considered eligible, according to Allison Thrash, a spokesperson with Hennepin County Public Health.

Rather, vaccinations at the clinic are being administered only to patients for post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, after a known monkeypox exposure. 

As of Thursday, over 200 doses had been administered at Red Door, according to Thrash. 

Doug Schultz, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Health, said the state has so far received 3,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine. 

According to MDH, vaccinations given within four days from the first date of monkeypox exposure may prevent the onset of the disease. Vaccinations given within 4-14 days after the first date of exposure may not prevent infection, but may decrease the severity of the illness. 

Hennepin County Public Health is encouraging anyone who might have monkeypox — or been exposed — to contact their primary care provider. 

However, anyone without a primary care provider can get in touch with Red Door for monkeypox symptom evaluation or to inquire about a vaccination appointment at 612-543-5555. 

"We anticipate that vaccine availability will improve and look forward to offering it to everyone who wants it when supply improves," the clinic wrote in a message to patients. 

Minnesota recorded three new confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 33. 

