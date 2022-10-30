Minneapolis drug dealer sentenced to 72 months in prison

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as possessing a machine gun.

Bryan Silva, 21, was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court on Friday. In June, Silva pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of intent to distribute fentanyl.

On June 23 of 2021, police tracking Silva, who had multiple active state warrants, located him at a Bloomington hotel.

In the hotel's parking lot, officers conducted surveillance of Silva’s vehicle and put spokes behind his tires. When Silva attempted to leave, he backed up and punctured his tires before attempting to flee on foot.

During the foot chase, Silva dropped a satchel before eventually surrendering to police. In the satchel, officers found 331 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and a handgun that had been modified to fire like a machine gun, according to court documents.

Officers also found a 30-round loaded magazine and $4,800 in cash.

The following month, in July, Silva was arrested by federal agents in Arizona after a drug transaction. At the time of the arrest, Silva was in possession of more then 327 grams of fentanyl pills and more than $1,550 in cash.