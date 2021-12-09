Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Minneapolis family among victims defrauded by Maple Grove financial advisor
The Gonzales family sought a financial advisor to help fund long-term care for a family member with dementia.
A Minneapolis family is seeking support on GoFundMe after their financial advisor defrauded them, leaving them without funds to take care of a sibling with dementia.

When Roiann Gonzales was diagnosed with early onset dementia, her older sister Robin Gonzales needed to find a way to take care of her, according to the GoFundMe.

Roiann Gonzales’ condition progressed, and Robin Gonzales and the rest of the family determined it would be in her best interest to seek out a long-term care facility.

Using savings and disability payments, the family was able to pay for the facility, which cost around $7,000 per month. But with Roiann Gonzales being in her early 60s, the family worried the money would not be enough to take care of her for the rest of her life.

“Robin needed a plan, and she needed one that wouldn’t require her other siblings to pull from their savings,” the GoFundMe reads.

Robin Gonzales and her husband sought the help of a financial advisor, Isaiah Goodman, to invest their savings. But in December of 2020, the FBI informed the family that Goodman had been defrauding them along with his other clients. In total, the family lost $446,000.

So far, more than $70,000 has been generated by the GoFundMe. 

Goodman was later sentenced to seven years in prison. According to court documents, he defrauded 23 clients between 2017 and 2020.

He would put clients’ money into accounts he controlled, using the funds for personal use, including remodeling his Maple Grove Home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The GoFundMe for the Gonzales family hraised more than $65,000 in the first two days. Its goal is to raise $450,000. 

