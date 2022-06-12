Skip to main content
Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

A 55-year-old man who was also at the scene was arrested and jailed.

Joe Nelson

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. 

The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced. 

Also at the apartment was a 55-year-old man, who was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail around 3:30 p.m. for probable cause, according to jail records. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide, which marks the 41st death in Minneapolis investigated as a homicide this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

