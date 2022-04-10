Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two homicide victims from separate shootings in Minneapolis last week.

A man killed in a south Minneapolis shooting Wednesday, April 6, has been identified as 34-year-old Nate D. Banks, of Detroit Lakes. He was killed in a shooting on a the 2400 block of 17th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Minneapolis police were called to the scene after multiple reports of shots fired in an apartment building on the block. There, they found Banks and a woman in her early 20s suffering gunshot wounds. Banks died at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The other homicide victim identified by the medical examiner is Devan T. Dampier, 29, of Minneapolis. Dampier died of a gunshot wound to the torso on April 7, having been shot just after 8 p.m. on the 1100 block of 21st Ave.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or via CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The homicides are under investigation and no arrests have been announced.