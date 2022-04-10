Skip to main content
Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two homicide victims from separate shootings in Minneapolis last week. 

A man killed in a south Minneapolis shooting Wednesday, April 6, has been identified as 34-year-old Nate D. Banks, of Detroit Lakes. He was killed in a shooting on a the 2400 block of 17th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. 

Minneapolis police were called to the scene after multiple reports of shots fired in an apartment building on the block. There, they found Banks and a woman in her early 20s suffering gunshot wounds. Banks died at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The other homicide victim identified by the medical examiner is Devan T. Dampier, 29, of Minneapolis. Dampier died of a gunshot wound to the torso on April 7, having been shot just after 8 p.m. on the 1100 block of 21st Ave.  

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or via CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The homicides are under investigation and no arrests have been announced. 

police tape
MN News

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

EC3ACLQWwAAqVtd
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

A cause of death has not been announced.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

NCAA Women's College Basketball
MN Sports

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

