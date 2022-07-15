Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis has identified the man fatally shot by police Thursday morning as Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20.

The city released a series of documents relating to the overnight shooting including a 28-page incident report, of which 26 pages are completely redacted.

A public information report issued simultaneously with the incident report's release confirmed however that Sundberg was the man who died.

Two officers opened fire with rifles at around 4:30 a.m., which came at the end of a lengthy standoff that was sparked when reports of bullets being fired through walls at an apartment complex 900 block of 21st Ave. S. were received around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A vigil is being held for Sundberg near the scene of the shooting Thursday evening, with organizers saying he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Sundberg died at Hennepin County Medical Center after being shot. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that two officers fired their weapons, but it's not clear if one or both hit Sundberg.

The BCA says a weapon was recovered from the scene, but it has not been stated what prompted officers to open fire.