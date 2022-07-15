Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Two officers who fired their weapons in the incident that killed a 20-year-old Minneapolis man during a standoff early Thursday have been identified.

City and state officials say Andrew Tekle Sundberg died after being shot by police around 4:30 a.m., following an overnight standoff with law enforcement at his apartment complex in the city's Seward neighborhood.

The City of Minneapolis has confirmed that two officers fired their weapons and city officials identified the officers involved as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine.

While no camera footage of the shooting has been released, new details about the events were revealed in search warrants Friday.

According to the warrants, filed by Paul Gherardi of the The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pearson and Seraphine were acting as snipers who set up observation from the roof of another apartment building.

"At some point during the standoff, the two snipers shot the male subject," the warrant reads.

There have been no details publicly released as of Friday afternoon that detail what prompted the two officers to shoot Sundberg.

A vigil was held by family and friends of Sundberg Thursday evening. They believe he was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot, and that more care should have been taken to take him into custody, citing an incident in Faribault on Wednesday where an armed suspect was detained using "less-lethal" munitions.

The warrant does reveal that multiple officers fired less-lethal munitions into Sundberg's apartment.

Community members have also criticized police for not allowing Sundberg's parents to speak to him via loudspeaker. They were at the scene, leaving him voice and video messages during the standoff.

Sundberg, who was born in Ethiopia, was adopted into a Minnesota family with three biological and six adopted children, according to a Go Fund Me account from 2015.

In the warrant application, Gherardi wrote agents on scene initially saw multiple bullet cartridges in the hallway outside of the apartment and "multiple apparent bullet holes in the walls", indicating someone was firing out from the apartment.

Police had been called to the scene on Wednesday evening by a mother of two children, who reported bullets blasting through her apartment wall in the building.

A March and Rally for Tekle will be held in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. More details are here.