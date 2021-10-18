October 19, 2021
Minneapolis law firm will represent Derek Chauvin in his appeal

Chauvin was denied a public defender.
derek chauvin

The former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd has a new attorney representing him in his upcoming appeal.

Documents filed in court show William F. Mohrman, of Minneapolis-based firm Mohrman, Kaardal and Erickson, is representing Chauvin. 

A jury in April found Chauvin guilty on all counts against him (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter) in Floyd's death. He was sentenced on June 25 to 22.5 years in prison.

Chauvin sought a public defender for the appeal of his conviction and sentence, saying he didn't have enough money to pay for an attorney. The Minnesota Supreme Court denied his request, saying his assets and debts make him ineligible for a public defender. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Mohrman for comment on his decision to represent Chauvin. Mohrman's areas of practice include litigation related to commercial, intellectual property, trust, First Amendment and employment, his firm's website states

His firm has been involved in a slew of high-profile lawsuits in recent years. Among them a lawsuit that sought to block mandatory vaccination at Minnesota health care facilities; a lawsuit that sought to vacate the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona; and a suit against Edina Public Schools that saw them represent the Edina High School Young Conservative Club, whose parents claimed their children’s rights to political speech had been violated after the school ended the club following name-calling and racist social media messages. 

In addition to being convicted in Minnesota court, Chauvin faces federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. 

