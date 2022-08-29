Skip to main content
'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Bring Me The News

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

A Minneapolis man described as a "career criminal" has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal charges of illegally possessing a gun.

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, will also have to serve five years of supervised release once he leaves prison, after he was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

In August, Smith had previously pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

According to court documents, Smith was pulled over by Minneapolis police on July 20 of 2020 while searching for a man they wanted in connection with a shooting four days earlier.

Smith told officers he was carrying a handgun, and they determined he had an outstanding felony warrant. Smith was then taken into custody.

Smith had four prior felony convictions and a domestic assault misdemeanor conviction. Because of these past convictions, Smith is legally classified as a career criminal and eligible for harsher sentencing.

Next Up

Federal court house
MN News

'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

The Victorian mansion can be found on historic Summit Avenue.

THC vendor outside Minnesota State Fair
MN Shopping

THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair

Sales didn't make it inside the fairgrounds in 2022 but many in the industry hope 2023 is their year.

image
MN News

Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak

The collision occurred Friday morning.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Man, 2 children killed in Ham Lake crash identified

The youngest victim was just 6 months old.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Warning in Ventura Village and Phillips over spike in carjackings, robberies

Most of the incidents take place between 4 and 9 p.m., police say.

ambulance
MN News

House explodes in Crystal, man suffers 'severe burns'

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

image
MN Shopping

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The liquidation sale begins Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 7.20.26 AM
MN Sports

Longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history ends in 21 innings

The 21-inning battle lasted more than 5 1/2 hours, with the game ending at 12:16 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 7.06.24 AM
MN News

Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Life Link
MN News

Driver, 2 young children killed in Ham Lake crash

A third child is in a critical condition.and a woman was seriously injured.

tornado
MN Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms, tornado warnings in Minnesota

The latest updates from the BMTN team.

Related

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Damien Lashaun Nelson had others purchase firearms for him illegally between June and October of last year.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for murder pleads guilty to possessing 67 guns in MN

Dayne Adrian Sitladeen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to possessing gun after multiple felony convictions

Rekita Tiara Harden pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Wells Fargo
MN News

Wayzata man gets prison for arson of Wells Fargo during riots

Marc Bell Gonzales was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to producing child porn via social media

Nathan Miller Dobbelmann, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography on Thursday.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Fugitive who fled MN to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

Federal court house
MN News

Hibbing man gets 66 months for sexually assaulting child in northern MN

Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court.