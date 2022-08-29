'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

A Minneapolis man described as a "career criminal" has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal charges of illegally possessing a gun.

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, will also have to serve five years of supervised release once he leaves prison, after he was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

In August, Smith had previously pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

According to court documents, Smith was pulled over by Minneapolis police on July 20 of 2020 while searching for a man they wanted in connection with a shooting four days earlier.

Smith told officers he was carrying a handgun, and they determined he had an outstanding felony warrant. Smith was then taken into custody.

Smith had four prior felony convictions and a domestic assault misdemeanor conviction. Because of these past convictions, Smith is legally classified as a career criminal and eligible for harsher sentencing.