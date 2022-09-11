Skip to main content
Minneapolis man charged with using 3D printer to create machine guns

Aaron Malik Cato made his first appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

A Minneapolis man has been charged with manufacturing machine guns using 3D printers.

Aaron Malik Cato, 25, is charged with possession of machine guns. He made his first appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

According to court documents, law enforcement performed a controlled delivery of 30 firearms parts to Cato’s home in Minneapolis on Aug. 31.

The package was originally shipped from Taiwan and intercepted by border control agents. It contained the parts to manufacture 10 auto sears. Auto sears can be used to convert a semi automatic gun into an automatic gun, legally classifying it as a machine gun.

Officers then searched Cato's home using a warrant. 

There, they found five handguns and two AR-style rifles. Three of the guns had auto sears, classifying them as Privately Made Firearms under the law. 

Law enforcement also found four 3D printers and 3D printed auto spears. 

