Minneapolis man dies after crash leaves him pinned under vehicle

A Minneapolis man died in the hospital after a crash left him trapped under a vehicle.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a rolled over car Wednesday at around 2:45 a.m. on the 4200 block of S. Nicollet Ave..

At the scene, officers found a man pinned under the rolled over car. Officers, along with fire and EMS crews, lifted the vehicle and pulled him out.

The man, identified as Clemente Garcia, 20, of Minneapolis, was taken to Hennepin Health, where he died that morning just before 8 a.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Garcia died of multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner said.

Minneapolis police are investigating the crash.