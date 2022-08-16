Skip to main content
Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

Pixabay

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin.

Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened.

Per the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office: "The lead motorcycle was slowing to make a left turn onto River Road. The other motorcyclists were not familiar with the approaching turn. As the other motorcycles were arriving at the location of the turn, they began to collide with one another."

Davis was flown by Life Link air ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Friday.

One other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

motorcycle
MN News

Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara
MN News

Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities

Authorities say he may be headed to the metro.

Joseph_P._Kennedy,_Sr_optimized
Sponsored Story

Foundation, the building, the win

Identifying Value Plus Catalysts helps your financial strategy and foundation

Shopping carts
MN Consumer

5,760 cases of Capri-Sun recalled as they might contain cleaning fluid

"The taste of fun" isn't that fun currently...

boating minnesota lake
MN News

25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat

The man reportedly fell from the boat while fishing with friends.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

What's in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal?

Here's a breakdown of what the Minneapolis mayor is focusing on in 2023-24.

Hmong Cultural Center Museum vandalism 1
MN News

New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

Hate crimes in Minnesota rose in 2021.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels Europe shows due to Mimi Parker's cancer treatment

The Duluth band says the decision follows 'recent changes' in Parker's treatment.

LA Fitness in St. Louis Park
MN News

Twin Cities LA Fitness closed after fire Monday morning

The gym will remain closed for the day.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 1.22.41 PM
MN News

State contacts over 100 landowners in Rush Creek fish kill investigation

The deaths of the fish remain unexplained.

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.09.39 AM
WI News

Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

Chapel of Love at Mall of America
Minnesota Life

Chapel of Love set to close at Mall of America after nearly 30 years

The owner cited retirement as the reason for the closure.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Wisconsin man involved in fatal motorcycle crash in northern MN

The man overturned on a 2017 Harley just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Man, 86, dies after catching fire while burning brush

He died after being flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree

The Wisconsin man died after being airlifted to Regions Hospital.

ambulance
MN News

Man dies 6 days after motorcycle crash in Chisago County

The crash happened in Fish Lake Township on Oct. 9.

ambulance
MN News

26-year-old Plymouth man killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

The man died the day after the June 22 crash in Plymouth.

MN News

Shakopee man died 13 days after motorcycle crash in August

He was not wearing a helmet, authorities say.

MN News

Harley rider dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Maplewood

The crash happened on Hwy. 61 near County Road B.