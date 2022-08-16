Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin.

Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened.

Per the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office: "The lead motorcycle was slowing to make a left turn onto River Road. The other motorcyclists were not familiar with the approaching turn. As the other motorcycles were arriving at the location of the turn, they began to collide with one another."

Davis was flown by Life Link air ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Friday.

One other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

