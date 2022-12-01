Skip to main content
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Sherburne County Jail

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees.

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.

Berry was indicted by a grand jury last year before pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of interstate transmission of a threat in June.

On June 24 of 2021, an arrest warrant was put out for Berry after he failed to appear for a hearing in Hennepin County court.

Berry called an employee with Hennepin County Community Corrections to ask questions about the court appearance, but he became angry and began threatening to “shoot up the place.” That same day, Berry also left a voicemail with a Hennepin County probation officer, demanding a call back and threatening to "kill everybody" if he didn’t get one.

The following day, on June 25, Berry called the Hennepin County Service Center employee who had informed him of the warrant. During the call, he said he would “come down and kill everybody, all the judges, clerks, and deputies.”

And finally, on June 29 of 2021, he called a Hennepin County public defender and expressed dissatisfaction with his case. He said that people would die and that he knew where the public defender lived.

On June 10 of 2020 and April 7 of 2021, Berry unlawfully possessed three firearms: a Beretta .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol and a Diamondback DB15 rifle. His prior felony convictions made possessing these firearms illegal under federal law. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 5.48.13 PM
MN News

Court approves $600K payment to protesters, restrictions on Minneapolis police

Each of the 12 protesters will receive $50,000 as a result.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses vote in favor of second strike

The vote on Wednesday needed at least two-thirds of members' support to pass.

Jason Hackett
TV, Movies and The Arts

New face joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Jason Hackett will be joining Alicia Lewis and Guy Brown on KARE 11's morning show.

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 4.04.09 PM
MN News

Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

image
MN News

Former Twin Cities plastic surgeon charged with sex crimes

Christopher Kovanda is accused of inappropriately touching woman under the guise of providing medical care.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A 26-year-old man from a small town on the Iowa border is accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

The media specialist has been transitioned to hospice care recently.

snow
MN Weather

Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing

This week's 8.4 inches at MSP Airport was one of the biggest November storms in the Twin Cities since 1991.

image
MN Food & Drink

New coffee shop brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

Base Camp Coffee & Provisions is now open.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Man pleads guilty for threatening to kill Hennepin County employees

Peter Robert Berry has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s, according to court records.

Federal court house
MN News

'Armed career criminal' gets 15 years for illegal gun possession

Romelle Darryl Smith, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Jerome Woodland
MN News

Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder

Jerome Woodland was previously found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

court gavel
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years for death in robbery gone wrong

James Moore was sentenced in the death of Malik Smith.