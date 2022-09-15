Skip to main content
Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder

Jerome Woodland was previously found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office announced Wednesday that Jerome Woodland, 55, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison.

In July, a jury found Woodland guilty of intentional second-degree murder (not premeditated) and unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony.

On April 7 of last year, Woodland’s girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Minneapolis. She had died from stab wounds to the chest.

The homeowner had returned from a doctor’s appointment to find Robinson injured. He told police that he was allowing Woodland to stay at the house.

Woodland called 911 before fleeing the home.

Police identified Woodland as a person of interest in Robinson’s killing, asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was arrested and booked into jail the following month.

"My condolences go out to the victim and her family," Freeman said in a statement. "The damage caused by intimate partner violence is often deep and relentless. We hope this conviction and sentence begins to bring some degree of justice to the family."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

