Man pleads guilty to carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty for his role in an armed robbery and carjacking conspiracy targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

William Charles Saffold, 20, was charged for his involvement in the scheme targeting ride share drivers in September and October 2021, and also pulled a gun on an FBI agent who was an attempting an arrest this past May, before fleeing on foot.

Saffold and his co-conspirators would lure Uber and Lyft drivers to specific locations under the guise of picking up or dropping off passengers.

Once the drivers had arrived, Saffold and accomplices would use guns to demand their phones and wallets. They would also demand the passcodes for the phones and use apps like CashApp to transfer money to themselves.

The conspirators would then carjack the drivers by striking, pistol whipping or threatening to kill them, according to court documents.

On Thursday, Saffold pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer.

A sentencing for Saffold will be set at a later date.