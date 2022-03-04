Minneapolis man pleads guilty to producing child porn via social media

Skip to main content
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to producing child pornography via social media

Nathan Miller Dobbelmann, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography on Thursday.

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography by soliciting minors on social media.

Nathan Miller Dobbelmann, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Between August of 2018 and March of 2021, Dobbelmann used email and various social media apps to solicit minors and receive sexually explicit pictures and videos, according to court documents. He also sent graphic videos of himself and graphic text messages to minors.

Dobbelman used online chat rooms to discuss and distribute child pornography with others.

A sentencing will be held at a later date, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

