Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting at George Floyd Square

A 31-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a man at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on March 6.

Shantello Christianson received 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 4 in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Imez Wright, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

He also received 60 months (five years) in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he'll serve concurrently.

Christianson had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot causing death, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in connection to shooting in front of Cup Foods and the site of the George Floyd memorial.

Prosecutors said Christianson and Wright were both members of the Rolling 30's Bloods gang but were on opposite sides of an internal gang dispute.

On March 6, Christianson pulled up to Cup Foods, got out of the vehicle and shot Wright multiple times before driving off. Several other people fired at the SUV as Christianson fled.

Christianson was with his wife and his wife's cousin at the time of the shooting.

His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated robbery, fifth-degree drug possession and second-degree riot.