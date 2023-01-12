Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Charles William Dexter III, 42, recruited the child to engage in paid sexual acts for others, collecting half the earnings for himself in August 2020.

The man arranged the meet-ups at hotels through online advertisements. The minor said Dexter also raped her at least five times over a span of two months.

According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington Police Department discovered the ad and arranged to meet up with the girl featured in it. An undercover officer went to a hotel on the 4400 block of 78th Street and was able to find the girl in question, along with another woman in her 20s being trafficked.

The teenager told police she met Dexter "a couple months" prior. Dexter later confessed to investigators he met the 14-year-old at a bus stop and asked her if she wanted to engage in prostitution.

Police were later able to confirm the posting was made by Dexter after a search warrant was served at his home.

He was released from jail on Aug. 19, 2020 after posting bail, Dexter was required to wear an ankle monitor device. However, he cut the device off Sept. 3, 2020 and fled.

Dexter plead guilty on Sept. 6, 2022 to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.