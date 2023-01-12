Skip to main content
Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised released after he leaves prison.

Minnesota Judicial Branch

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised released after he leaves prison.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Charles William Dexter III, 42, recruited the child to engage in paid sexual acts for others, collecting half the earnings for himself in August 2020.

The man arranged the meet-ups at hotels through online advertisements. The minor said Dexter also raped her at least five times over a span of two months.

According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington Police Department discovered the ad and arranged to meet up with the girl featured in it. An undercover officer went to a hotel on the 4400 block of 78th Street and was able to find the girl in question, along with another woman in her 20s being trafficked.

The teenager told police she met Dexter "a couple months" prior. Dexter later confessed to investigators he met the 14-year-old at a bus stop and asked her if she wanted to engage in prostitution. 

Police were later able to confirm the posting was made by Dexter after a search warrant was served at his home.

He was released from jail on Aug. 19, 2020 after posting bail, Dexter was required to wear an ankle monitor device. However, he cut the device off Sept. 3, 2020 and fled. 

Dexter plead guilty on Sept. 6, 2022 to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Next Up

court room
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised released after he leaves prison.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 others wounded

The incident happened in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

Northrop Auditorium
MN News

U of M's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

Two neighboring parking garages are also closed.

Duluth skywalk
MN News

Three teens arrested after firing pellet guns in Duluth skywalk

The teens are facing charges of 2nd-degree riot.

Donald Blom
MN News

Donald Blom, who kidnapped and killed Katie Poirier in 1999, dies in prison

The 19-year-old Poirier was kidnapped from a Moose Lake convenience store and later found murdered.

amish-g6973fa6e4_1280
MN News

Two injured as driver crashes into Amish horse-drawn buggy

Police say the driver swerved to avoid collision but was unable to do so.

RolloverTrafficTwinCitiesMnDOT
MN News

Video: Cameras capture crashes on Twin Cities' ice rink roads Wednesday morning

Roads were slicked up as Minnesotans were heading out for the morning commute.

image
MN Lifestyle

Minnetonka City Council votes unanimously to buy the Marsh for $4.3M

Local residents widely supported the city moving to save the Marsh from permanent closure.

Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 9.49.15 AM
MN Food & Drink

With Wisconsin brewery linked, what's happening at LynLake Brewery?

It's unknown what's next for the two businesses.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

What we know about Dave Hutchinson's job at the Metro Transit Police Department

Dave Hutchinson is back at the Metro Transit Police Department, but don't expect him to be out on patrol.

PoliceChaseMplsMnDOT
MN News

Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis

Police also found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle following the pursuit.

WindomAreaHSGoogle
MN News

14-year-old arrested after southern MN school targeted by threats

He was arrested on Monday.

Related

Federal court house
MN News

Illinois man who trafficked women out of MN hotel gets 20 years

The man was arrested at a Bloomington hotel in 2019.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

court room
MN News

Pair plead guilty to sex trafficking of child at Bloomington hotel

A 26-year-old woman provided a child 'for commercial sex' with a 50-year-old man.

court gavel
MN News

International sex trafficker sentenced in St. Paul

Michael Morris was part of an international sex trafficking operation that coerced hundreds of Thai women to the United States.

court room
MN News

St. Paul man gets 15 years in prison for forcing 2 women into sex work

Kevin Anthony, 37, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court.

Ryan Feine
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced in 'horrendous' child pornography case

The 35-year-old will serve 38 years in prison.

Tamara Vandermoon
MN News

Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

She was fatally shot in the back on Dec. 20 in south Minneapolis.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.