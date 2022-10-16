Minneapolis man gets 35 years for using Snapchat to produce child porn

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for using Snapchat to produce child pornography.

Jay Tyrell Whiteford, 40, was sentenced to 420 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release in U.S. District Court Thursday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in June.

In March of 2020, Whiteford used Snapchat to talk to at least two people under the age of 18. Pretending to be 16, Whiteford would then coerce them into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by both the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department.