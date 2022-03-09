Skip to main content
Minneapolis man who impersonated FBI agent sentenced to prison

He falsely said he was investigating terrorism.

A man who impersonated an FBI agent and lied to a victim about a fake terrorism investigation will spend the next 10 months in prison. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Tuesday 67-year-old Bernard Holmes of Minneapolis gave a victim a fake name, "FBI Special Agent John Tidwell," and badge number, spoofed his phone number to make it look like he was calling a victim from the FBI's Minneapolis office. He falsely said he was investigating terrorism-related conduct involving the victim's household, including terrorism evidence that originated from a computer and IP address at the victim's home.

Holmes, acting as a fake FBI agent, questioned the victim, using words that included "ISIS," "terroristic," and the "Patriot Act," to further allege he was investigating terrorism, the release says. 

Holmes pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2021, to one count of impersonating a federal officer in connection to the July 24, 2017, incident.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, the release said. 

