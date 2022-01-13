Frey backtracks on dining mandate: Kids age 2-4 won’t need test

One day after announcing a vaccination or negative test requirement for indoor diners in the City of Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey said his office is already tweaking one aspect of the policy.

Frey, appearing on the Chad Hartman Show Thursday, was asked by Hartman why the policy does not exempt children under 5, but instead requires a negative COVID test for 2- to 4-year-olds.

"That's a good point actually, and that is something that I'd like to change," the mayor responded.

"Well, you can-you're the mayor-" Hartman replied, before Frey jumped in again.

"That's something that we're working on right now actually," Frey said.

The mayor added he hopes the language in the newly announced regulation will be updated within the next 24 hours, but it might take longer. His intention is to have it updated before the requirement takes affect Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Ticketed events will have until Jan. 26 to implement the new requirements.)

Frey called the initial test requirement for children in that age range "an area where I think we can clean it up a bit more."

St. Paul revealed a similar indoor dining policy as well, though said from the get-go that children under 5 (and therefore ineligible for a COVID vaccine) will be fully exempt from the vaccination and negative test requirements.

The new rules will apply to just about any establishment that serves food or drink indoors, including bars, coffee shops, arenas, concert venues, catering halls and more.