Mayor Frey vetoes 2 council data requests on homeless encampment closures

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed two directives submitted by the city council that requested further studies on the impacts of clearing out homeless encampments and the involvement of police.

The mayor's office stated the outcome was "due to a technical error in the way the actions were written" as it pertains to the recently enacted "strong mayor" government structure now operating in Minneapolis.

Both directives were delivered by Ward 10 Councilor Aisha Chughtai and Ward 9 Councilor Jason Chavez.

Frey's office said once the measures are written in accordance with the newly-established government procedure, he will sign them. According to the city, the requests have to go through the mayor instead of specific city departments. Frey would then decide how to obtain the information requested.

"Should it be the desire of the Council to pass another request to the Mayor to direct the resources of the Administration to provide a study or analysis relating to the closures of encampments, I will sign that action," Frey wrote in both veto letters.

"I stand ready to work with you to finalize a request with these technical changes, along with careful consideration of a practicable timeline to complete the work and availability of data, so that it can be passed at the next Council meeting."

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3, according to the city's website.

The first directive proposed by Chughtai requested the Regulatory Services Department to provide a detailed look at finances and health and safety impacts of forced removals.

The second directive requested by Chavez asked the Office of Performance and Innovation and the Race, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Department to examine the existing practices for conducting these encampment removals, specifically regarding the role of police in the removals.

It also requested to look at ways to reduce or eliminate police presence while clearing the encampments.

On Oct. 20, the city council rejected a measure to stop forced removals as it would go above and beyond what the city council could do under the new government structure. Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said the directive of pausing forced removals and clearing out encampments falls under executive authority – ie. the office of Frey – and not legislative.

Voters opted for a strong mayor system to be adopted in 2021, giving Frey the chief executive the management power for all city departments, which were previously – except for the police department – under control of the city council.

The removal of homeless encampments has sparked criticism from residents of the encampments, activists, and some council members.

"The encampments were removed with a heavily armed police presence, resulting in unsheltered residents losing their belongings and the creation of new encampments and the growth of existing ones," Chughtai said during the city council meeting, noting the Oct. 6 removal of the Near North neighborhood encampment.

"This sort of conduct is unacceptable. It's clear that our stated intentions and the way residents experience our choices and actions are out of alignment with one another."

Chughtai accused the City of Minneapolis to react with "inhumane tactics" in these instances. She also spoke on how it makes social workers and police officers' jobs more difficult, as officers remain understaffed in the city and social workers respond to heightened stressful situations.

The first and second veto letters can be found here and here, respectively.