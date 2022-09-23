Skip to main content
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July charging him in Hennepin County with second-degree murder with intent and possession of a firearm. He also has a charge of making felony threats of violence in Ramsey County from a separate July incident.

He was arrested without incident by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, as well as the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 2, 2022, police were called at around 10 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported outside an apartment building near 24th Street and Elliot Avenue South in Minneapolis.

Officers found a "critically injured" man — later identified as Sims — collapsed in the back yard of a house south of the apartment building. A witness said they saw two men run from the area where Sims was found.

Sims was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center soon after.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened outside the doors of the apartment complex, with 10 bullet casings found at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing the shooter — Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough, who is also charged in the case with Swearegene — approached Sims and began firing at him. The gun he fired had an extended magazine on it, according to the complaint.

Home security footage also captured both Yarborough and Swearegene on camera as they approached the apartment complex, with both men carrying guns.

In July, Swearegene was interviewed by police regarding the incident. He admitted to being one of the two men seen in the security footage. He also told investigators that the shooting happened because an associate of Yarborough's was murdered "a couple weeks earlier."

Swearegene claimed he wasn't there at the time of the shooting but "knew what was going to transpire."

He was formally charged and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 20.

Swearegene was previously convicted of first-degree burglary in 2009 and first-degree aggravated robbery in 2013, according to court records. He's in the process of being extradited to Hennepin County and is in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

If convicted, Swearegene faces up to 55 years in prison.

