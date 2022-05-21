Minneapolis North principal says she was fired, district says otherwise

Skip to main content
Minneapolis North principal Mauri Friestleben says she was fired for breaking protocols

Minneapolis North principal Mauri Friestleben says she was fired for breaking protocols

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

KARE 11, Love Them First

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

Minneapolis Public Schools Principal Mauri Friestleben says she has been fired from her role, citing her participation in a student-led walkout earlier this year. Friestleben, the principal at North Community High School in the Near North neighborhood, announced in a release that Friday was her last day.

However, Minneapolis Public Schools has since told FOX9's Karen Scullin that Friestleben has not been fired, and that if she "chooses to end her employment with MPS, her decision will be respected and her leadership will be missed."

According to Friestleben, she encouraged students to organize following the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke in February.

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben writes. “Specifically, I encouraged our students to plan their own actions, I gave them examples of historical disobedience (like sit-ins) and pledged to join them in their action.”

Locke was shot by police during a search warrant in a downtown apartment building on Feb. 2. Locke was not a suspect in the case and was not named on the warrant. Body camera footage shows Locke on a couch as a SWAT team enters. Officers can be heard yelling at Locke, who was legally armed, before officer Mark Hanneman shoots him.

Hanneman won’t face criminal charges, officials announced last month.

Shortly after the shooting, on Feb. 9., North High School students walked out of class and to City Hall, where they staged a sit-in. Friestleben joined the students despite being “strongly” advised against it, according to her statement.

While Friestleben cites the action as the cause departure from MPS, she emphasized that the “tragedy that day” was the fatal shooting of North Community High School student Deshaun Hill.

"The tragedy that day, though, will never be my termination from MPS as a result of my choice to join my students. The tragedy of that day will always be while we were en route downtown, our beloved classmate, Deshaun Hill Jr., was en route going home and was murdered along the way," she wrote. "That devastation will always and forever overpower, for me, what was a lovely example of peaceful protest the Polars engaged in that day."

Hill, 15, was shot near the intersection of North Golden Valley Road and North Penn Avenue while walking to a bus stop. Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder in February in relation to the shooting. 

Friestleben arrived at North High in 2019, having previously served as principal at Lucy Laney Elementary in north Minneapolis, where she and the school were featured in an award-winning KARE 11 documentary called "Love Them First."

Michael V. Walker, the founding leader of the Office of Black Student Achievement, will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year. 

Friestleben's full statement is below. 

FTO9_nKWQAEwx1R

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

Minneapolis North principal says she was fired, district says otherwise

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Inmate who escaped Minnesota prison is captured

The inmate escaped Wednesday morning.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

UPDATE: Body found in vehicle trunk in Mound is that of a boy

Police say two people are in custody.

Brave New Comedy Workshop in downtown Minneapolis.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop cancels shows due to COVID-19 cases

The shows were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre.

Austin Retterath
MN News

Body of missing U of M student found in Mississippi River

Austin Retterath was last seen alive in the morning hours of May 8.

"Love" mural seen in St. Paul.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Summer mural events to bring together community, shine light on MN artists

The 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival will take place this weekend in St. Paul's Creative Enterprise Zone, with ensuing events happening this summer.

14869-Manitou-Road-NE-Prior-Lake-MN-55372-6110268-image37
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled lakeside home in Prior Lake on market for $2.8M

It offers privacy at the end of a dead-end road fronting onto Lower Prior Lake.

golden valley police department
MN News

Carjacking outside ice arena in Golden Valley under investigation

Golden Valley PD confirmed it received a report of a carjacking Monday evening.

Growlers
MN Food & Drink

Signs that MN Legislature could move to loosen liquor laws

A provision was approved by a legislature committee on Thursday but still awaits a final decision from the House and Senate.

US Bank Stadium
MN News

U.S. Bank Stadium looking to hire 400 part-time workers

A hiring fair will be held for the positions.

detour sign road construction
MN News

Weekend closures on I-35W in Minneapolis, Hwy. 77 in Bloomington

Construction season is here.

Related

MN News

Gunshots fired into Minneapolis North High School, no injuries

The shots were fired from outside into the front entrance of the school.

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 8.52.53 AM
MN News

Donations flood in for N. Minneapolis teen who penned Star Tribune column

Marcus Hunter gained recognition for writing about his experience as a Black teen in North Minneapolis following the police killing of George Floyd.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police investigating man's death at North Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police found a man with "grave" injuries on the scene after responding to reports of a shooting.

teacher, school
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms it will reopen in fall with distance learning

MPS' 2020-21 school year begins Sept. 8.

MN News

Woman shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in north Minneapolis

The woman was in grave condition when police arrived at the scene.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

MN News

Investigation underway after woman's body found in north Minneapolis

The woman's body was found around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MN News

1 dead in north Minneapolis shooting, homicide police investigating

It happened on the 1000 block of Morgan Avenue North.