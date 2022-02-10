Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

Less than two hours before a Minneapolis North High School bus driver was shot on Wednesday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy who is a student at North H.S. was critically injured in a separate shooting.

According to reports, the teenager was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities informed the Star Tribune that the boy was walking to a bus stop across the street from Wally'sFood when he was shot. WCCO's Jeff Wagner reports that the 15-year-old is a football player at North High School.

At 2:16 p.m., Minneapolis police were sent to the area of 37th Avenue and Girard Avenue after a school bus driver was shot in the head. Police say the driver's injuries "did not appear to be life-threatening."

Three children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus when the shooting occurred. None of the kids were injured and they were dropped off at their homes by police.

Minneapolis Public Schools issued the following statement Wednesday night:

Our MPS community is grieving tonight after one of our students and one of our bus drivers were the victims of gun violence in two separate incidents.

Investigations are currently underway and until we have more information, we are not sharing specifics.

For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims’ families during this difficult time.

No arrests have been announced for either shooting.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.