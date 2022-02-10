Skip to main content
Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

Less than two hours before a Minneapolis North High School bus driver was shot on Wednesday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy who is a student at North H.S. was critically injured in a separate shooting. 

According to reports, the teenager was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

Authorities informed the Star Tribune that the boy was walking to a bus stop across the street from Wally'sFood when he was shot. WCCO's Jeff Wagner reports that the 15-year-old is a football player at North High School. 

At 2:16 p.m., Minneapolis police were sent to the area of 37th Avenue and Girard Avenue after a school bus driver was shot in the head. Police say the driver's injuries "did not appear to be life-threatening." 

Three children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus when the shooting occurred. None of the kids were injured and they were dropped off at their homes by police. 

Minneapolis Public Schools issued the following statement Wednesday night:

Our MPS community is grieving tonight after one of our students and one of our bus drivers were the victims of gun violence in two separate incidents.

Investigations are currently underway and until we have more information, we are not sharing specifics.

For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims’ families during this difficult time.

No arrests have been announced for either shooting. 

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

New details in snowmobile crash that seriously injured MN lawmaker

Two recently released crash reports provide more information about last week's incident.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

Ryan Grigson
MN Vikings

Here's why there is backlash to Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson

Grigson won a lot of games in Indy but failed to protect Andrew Luck.

m kurkowski upper allen township police
MN News

Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

plow, snow
MN News

Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

minneapolis police
MN News

Update: Missing 21-year-old 'vulnerable adult' found safe, MPD says

Police had asked for the public's help locating her.

Larcom t rex snow becker feb 2022
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan's giant T-rex snow sculpture wows visitors

The lifelike work of art was handmade by Paul Larcom.

Russell James Bankey
MN News

Charges: Deputy sheriff raped young girl for years

The victim said the abuse happened hundreds of times.

3M alexandria
MN News

3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

MInnesota OSHA responded to the scene.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota.

wolf voyageurs snowmobile
MN News

Wolf exhibits 'extremely abnormal' behavior, approaches snowmobilers

The wolf got within 5 feet of a group of snowmobilers.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Baby, 2 adults injured in north Minneapolis shooting

The baby suffered injuries to its hands from bullet fragments, police said.

minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect injured in exchange of gunfire with police in north Minneapolis

The incident happened Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage girl and man dead after shootings in Minneapolis, Columbia Heights

The homicides happened less than an hour apart Monday night.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed, man critical after shooting north Minneapolis

It's at least the 38th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.

police tape
MN News

Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after shooting near West Broadway in north Minneapolis

The victim was shot multiple times Thursday evening.