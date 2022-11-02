Minneapolis lauds 'Operation Endeavor,' but struggles to prove it's behind crime drop

Minneapolis officials announced Monday that the new data-driven initiative "Operation Endeavor" to address violent crime in the city is "working," but did not provide definitive data to prove that's the case.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said data shows "drops across the board" in relation to violent crime, specifically noting a drop in gun-related violence, carjackings* and gunshot wound victims.

But the information provided by MPD to show the success of Operation Endeavor is difficult to place in context. The data released in support of the operation's performance relates to gun crime and service calls between Sept. 27 and Oct. 24, but it is then compared to a mixture of the years between 2018 and 2021, the three-year average from 2018-2020, and 2021 alone.

Bring Me The News reached out to MPD on Tuesday asking for a clearer description of some of the statistics below, but received no response. You can read the Operation Endeavor update here.

The city did provide clearer data for shootings and carjackings during the first 28 days of Operation Endeavor, which shows there has been a reduction in gun-related calls for service, gunshot wound victims, and carjackings compared to the same period in 2021, when Minneapolis – and many other parts of the U.S. – experienced its highest violent crime spike in recent years.

City of Minneapolis

The data doesn't include recent events from the past weekend, which included fireworks being shot at people near the University of Minnesota, and a drive-by shooting on East Lake Street that severely wounded three people on Friday.

MPD says a Hennepin County attorney embedded in the Operation Endeavor team has brought forward charges in 46 cases since it started, including for violent crimes and homicide, while the operation has seen 61 "violence interrupter" shifts conducted downtown, on Lake Street, in North Minneapolis, and Cedar Riverside.

Frey noted how the improvement is "better," but far from being "good."

"The data is pointing in the right direction. These data reports are going to continue in the months ahead," Frey said during a press conference Monday.

"The fact that things are improving substantially based on the data does not mean we are where we want to be," the mayor said, though the Star Tribune noted that neither he nor any other officials clearly explained how Operation Endeavor contributed to the drop in crime.

While city leaders are extolling the success of the operation, the Minneapolis crime dashboard shows a mixed bag in terms of crime numbers in the past month – with assaults, domestic assaults and destruction of property up, while vehicle thefts have experienced a huge spike.

There have been big drops in reported burglaries, robberies and carjackings, and little change to weapons violations, homicides, sex offenses, and larceny/thefts.

And the year-to-date figures below show that several crime categories had been experiencing decreases prior to the launch of Operation Endeavor compared to 2021, including the number of gunshot victims.

As of Oct. 31, calls made for homicides, robberies, gunshot wound victims and shots fired calls were down from 2021. However, other calls reporting assaults, burglaries, and domestic-related assaults are higher than last year.

Data as of Nov. 1, 2022. MPD

The timing of the launch of Operation Endeavor also coincides with the time of year when crime tends to drop anyway, as the warmer months make way for colder weather. It has also been pointed out that some of the data touted by officials is being compared to the unusually high spike in reported crime before last year's mayoral election.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, people are more likely to be victims of violent crimes during the summer months, specifically in areas where colder or changing seasons exist during the year.

Minneapolis has experienced a warmer September/October than usual, but data for 2019-2022 provided by the city in the Operation Endeavor document itself shows how gun calls for service start to drop during the fall, before starting to climb again in spring.

City of Minneapolis

"Almost every available study on the topic comes to the same conclusion: crime rates tend to go up as the weather gets hotter," the Esfandi Law Group stated, naming numerous sources to back their claims.

Climate scientist Ryan Harp had a research study published in the American Geophysical Union which shows the parallels between fluctuations in seasonal climate and violent crime rates in each region of the United States.

Courtesy of Climate scientist Ryan Harp

"Across all five of the defined U.S. regions—Northeast, Southeast, South Central, West, and Midwest – violent crime demonstrates a near universally positive relationship with temperature," the study says.

The city's new Office of Community Safety rolled out Operation Endeavor as its first plan to address public safety in Minneapolis. The plan uses local, state and federal resources, as well as collaborations with private interests. The police department in the city remains understaffed, prompting what officials describe as a "multifaceted" approach.

It has been criticized for being vague on specifics from the plan, though. More police staffing, idling police cars, and the use of "violence interrupters" around the downtown area have been a point of emphasis, but otherwise the term "data-driven" has been used frequently to explain its operations without further detail.

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander noted how efforts will continue through the winter months and the foreseeable future.

"We know that as we continue into these winter months, the winter does not become a crime-fighting tool for us, quite frankly. In fact, it's not even a breather for us... as the criminal activity moves from the outside to the inside, our hopes is to be there to meet it," Alexander said, though again data shows that certain violent crimes drop during the winter.

He also claimed that many in the city have shared their support for Operation Endeavor.

"In fact, I was downtown the other night and there were people chanting down the street: 'Yo! All these police officers! Operation Endeavor!' You like hearing that kind of thing. You go up in north Minneapolis and you hear the same thing as well," Alexander said.

*NOTE: Data for carjackings wasn't tracked as its own category until 2020.