Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Minneapolis Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

Tony Webster via Flickr

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board is being asked to reverse a 2020 resolution ending its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.

In a memo to the Board, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Superintendent Al Bangoura said Park Police are unable to handle special events at pre-pandemic levels without additional support. 

"The Minnesota State Patrol, University of Minnesota Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department, and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office have all declined to assist with supplemental coverage for MPRB special events," Bangoura wrote. "Without supplemental assistance, the number of special events would need to be reduced." 

On June 3, 2020 the Board passed a resolution prohibiting the use of MPD forces for supplemental event security on city parkland. 

The resolution also banned Park Police from responding to certain MPD calls, which came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by MPD officer Derek Chauvin.  

In a Twitter post, former Board member Jono Cowgill called efforts to repeal the resolution "galling," noting "this was effectively voted on twice (both unanimously in favor), both in 2020 and 2021, due to the need to update to align language in the Park Police contract."

According to Bangoura, MPD provided 38% of special event security coverage to MPRB in 2019. 

Coordination and cooperation within the MPD is "necessary for the interest of public safety," he wrote. 

The Board is set to vote Wednesday on the new resolution. 

