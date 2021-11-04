MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Minneapolis police address 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide
Publish date:

Minneapolis police address 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.
Author:

Credit: Taber Andrew Bain, Flickr

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

A Halloween homicide in Minneapolis has led to what city police have called "widespread rumors" and "inaccurate information" spreading on social media. 

The fatal shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of North Fremont Avenue, MPD says. A short time after ShotSpotter was activated, a gunshot victim arrived at North Memorial Medical Center, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. 

Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the area where the ShotSpotter was triggered. Police also believe shooting was an isolated incident because the victim and shooter knew each other. 

"There has been a great deal of speculation and misinformation about this case that has spread throughout the community and on social media. This has resulted in threats and harassment towards people," MPD announced Wednesday. 

Police said the word going around social media is that the victim was shot while inside a car by someone also inside the same car, but investigators have found that the "bullets were fired from outside the car, entered inside the car and struck the victim." 

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Richnhia Vue Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Family faces difficult road ahead after father's near-fatal heart attack

The 48-year-old St. Paul man is still in the ICU.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Towns offers explanation for 'FreeKat' like, claims he was hacked

Like it or not, this is what is considered a "story" these days.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's owl that escaped and died was likely hit by a car

Gladys was an animal ambassador for the zoo.

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

Related

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

MPD reveals more details about shootout, crash that killed bystander

Investigators found evidence of gunfire along a two-block stretch leading up to the crash scene.

police tape
MN News

41st homicide of 2020 in Minneapolis under investigation

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis police confirm city's 4th homicide since Saturday night

The latest shooting happened on West Broadway Avenue on the city's North Side.

Screen Shot 2020-09-01 at 7.31.48 AM
MN News

Fatal shooting in north Minneapolis marks city's 56th homicide of 2020

The city has had eight more homicides this year than all of 2019.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Homicide investigation in St. Cloud following Wednesday shooting

The victim's identity has not been released.

minneapolis police
MN News

Body found in Minneapolis Friday being investigated as a homicide

The victim was found dead inside a home around 10:30 a.m.