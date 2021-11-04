MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

A Halloween homicide in Minneapolis has led to what city police have called "widespread rumors" and "inaccurate information" spreading on social media.

The fatal shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of North Fremont Avenue, MPD says. A short time after ShotSpotter was activated, a gunshot victim arrived at North Memorial Medical Center, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the area where the ShotSpotter was triggered. Police also believe shooting was an isolated incident because the victim and shooter knew each other.

"There has been a great deal of speculation and misinformation about this case that has spread throughout the community and on social media. This has resulted in threats and harassment towards people," MPD announced Wednesday.

Police said the word going around social media is that the victim was shot while inside a car by someone also inside the same car, but investigators have found that the "bullets were fired from outside the car, entered inside the car and struck the victim."

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.