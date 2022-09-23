Skip to main content
Minneapolis police appeal to find missing 39-year-old man

The man, who has autism, was last seen near the MacPhail Center for Music.

Minneapolis police have issued an appeal to find a 39-year-old man with autism who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Johnathan Anderl, of Crystal, was last seen around 5:20 p.m. walking north on 2nd Street South, away from the MacPhail Center for Music in the Gateway District.

Police say he has autism, and was walking in the direction of West River Parkway.

He is 5'10", of medium build, weighing around 180 lbs. He has short brown hair with a receding hairline and a short beard. 

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes with long socks.

Anyone with information should call 911.

