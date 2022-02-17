Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill in north Minneapolis.

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that an arrest has been made, but to "protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns,"no further information is being provided, the department announced.

"More information will be made available in the days to come," MPD concluded.

Hill, a star athlete who was the starting quarterback for the North High Polars, was shot in the head around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. He died the next night at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that Hill died of a gunshot wound to the head, with his death ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe for Hill's family describes him as a "star high school athlete" who was especially skilled at football, which was the "apple of his eye." Hill was the starting quarterback on the varsity team as a sophomore this past fall and completed 66.7% of his passes for 764 yards and 8 touchdowns, according to MN Football Hub.

"Deshaun is such a compassionate and loving young man. Deshaun is an amazing son, brother and friend who touched the lives of everyone he had met with his infectious smile and humble personality. This is not the story of a kid getting caught up in the streets, quite the contrary. Deshaun is an honor roll student, what many have described as a 'perfect' kid. He is the heart of the North community, a representation of what could be, what should be," reads the GoFundMe, which has generated more than $65,000 to support Hill's family.

WCCO-TV reports that Hill was a focal point for an upcoming HBO documentary about Minneapolis North High School that is currently being filmed.

"Little Shaun was a super star, film crews followed him but he didn’t let it get to his head. He was humble. He was not only great in football, but in school, as a friend, as a brother and as a son. He was just great," wrote Deontray Walker, in a Facebook post.

Hill was honored this past Saturday by the North High boys' basketball team, who wore jerseys with Hill's name and number on the back in a game the Polars won 76-70 over Hopkins.