Minneapolis police trying to ID pair in connection to fatal shooting

Minneapolis police ask for help identifying two people in connection to fatal shooting

Police say the two people pictured are connected to the fatal shooting of Ivan Redday last month.
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are connected to a shooting that left a man dead in the Phillips neighborhood last month.

On July 10, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South at around 1:40 a.m., and arrived to find 22-year-old Ivan Redday with gunshot wounds that later proved fatal.

Police say he was in a parking lot at the time of the shooting, and that at least one man that he knew had approached him before he was shot.

MPD has released photos of two people whose identifies will “assist in the murder investigation.” The photos depict two people on store surveillance footage.

Police say anyone who sees the individuals should call 911, while anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at CrimeStoppersMN.org. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

