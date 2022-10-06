Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

Skip to main content
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Courtesy of Benjamin Melançon

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates.

A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at the camp saying they were given little time to respond and gather their belongings.

A City of Minneapolis spokesman claims the area "posed public safety and public health challenges" and was being "used as a storage area for stolen goods."

"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the past two years to provide information about services and shelter options, but the majority of people living at the encampment have declined those resources as well as an opportunity to store their personal belongings through the Downtown Improvement District," the spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

"'No trespassing' signs have been posted at the site multiple times prior to today’s closure. City crews provided ample time for people to gather their personal items, important paperwork, and other valuables they own before crews started clearing the site."

However, according to encampments spokesperson Reed Eliot, the unhoused residents had little time to act.

"The Near North Encampment was evicted this morning, the residents scattered, with five minutes of notice to residents to collect what they could and leave," he said in a statement.

"Squad cars, police bicycle units, SWAT vans, arrest vans, undercover cars and multiple semi trucks rolled up to the camp en masse just before 7 a.m. and began setting up roadblocks," Eliot said, adding that police appeared to arrest two encampment defenders for "obstruction." 

1542-1035
15
Gallery
15 Images

Eliot says a person had recently secured housing but lost her keys and phone in the eviction. She reportedly wasn't allowed by police to go back and get the items. Another person had their car towed away, with others losing their tents and campers. 

Eliot claims "thousands of dollars" put into resources, supplies, warm weather clothing, food and medicine "were destroyed."

"Many residents lost every personal possession they owned, including medications, documents, phones and warm clothing for the cold nights ahead," Eliot said, adding that "only housing solves the economic, personal and growing crisis of houselessness."

Benjamin Melançon, who was at the site Thursday morning, called the clearing an "evil act." Melançon believes both the city and police could collaborate better in creating better solutions.

"The city could have non-violently offered people even six months [to stay] at a motel or [living space] and people would have moved. Instead, the city offered nothing," Melançon said.

Even with the city stating they have offered different living situations and that people have "declined" the options given, Melançon says most people he has spoken with are critical of the shelter spaces available for a multitude of reasons.

"People have demonstrated willingness to stay outside in -20 degree weather rather than go into 'adequate safe shelter space', and temporary shelter is no replacement for a long-term camp."

Melançon claims that it becomes more difficult for those seeking shelter to get in contact with social workers and other resources when staying at temporary shelters.

The city said that the closures of the encampments happen when "conditions become dangerous or encampment residents refuse to engage in the services that will change their circumstances."

According to the city, its Homeless Response Team visited the encampment 27 times from July to September, "providing outreach, engagement, storage and shelter options."

The city said the Near North site is close to a future affordable housing development that's set to break ground next week. 

"It will include 187 rental units that include some affordable units. Closing this encampment is important to ensure the success of that project," the city stated.

Last week, police cleared out a homeless encampment near the Greenway on E 28th St. and Bloomington Ave. The city said this was because it was on private property, with the clearing carried out in collaboration with the property owner, but some community members are voicing their complaints.

The latest claims that unhoused residents' personal belongings are being thrown out, confiscated or destroyed comes at a time when the city is facing a federal lawsuit for the same alleged actions.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr.

The federal class action lawsuit alleges that Hennepin County, the City of Minneapolis, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and specific officials in each agency "conducted 'sweeps' during which [they] seized and destroyed the property of persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness who live in encampments in Minneapolis parks." 

Eliot said anyone looking to help out those affected by the removal Thursday morning should direct donations and useful items to the Sanctuary Supply Depot.

Next Up

1542-1027
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

image
MN Food & Drink

Sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"

The owners shared the news on Facebook this week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 3.04.24 PM
MN News

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Evie Carshare
MN Travel

Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

21a171abc8c6a3619739a786eed516a563206c38bec4a972944e80fa213b9ab6
MN Travel

Low river levels bring cancellations for St. Paul-New Orleans Viking cruises

The low water also impacted some barge traffic making its way down the river.

Federal court house
MN News

Feds: Militia sympathizer had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'

A confidential informant tipped off investigators.

10.6 Tempest Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

Drought tightens grip as Twin Cities reaches 'extreme' level

By this time last year, drought was fading fast in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

Woman missing since car crash has been found

The 49-year-old is believed to have been driving when the crash happened.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 7-day average number of cases has been dropping.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Ely treehouse cabin for $209k is a salvaged materials masterpiece

Take a look inside a truly unique cabin on Shagawa Lake.

Related

Homeless encampment
MN News

Judge: Police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps

The judge ruled that the people affected had their constitutional rights violated.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed at encampment in Minneapolis was repeatedly stabbed

He died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the medical examiner.

Medaria Arradondo
MN News

Video shows clashes between civilians, police clearing homeless encampment

Minneapolis police say five people were arrested.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

BikeCarSceneMpls
MN News

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

peavey park
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board clears homeless encampment at Peavey Park

A dozen tents were at the park when the park board gave notice to vacate last month.