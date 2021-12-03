MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Minneapolis Police Department releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help
The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man they believe was involved in a fatal shooting earlier this week. 

The individual is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening on the 600 block of West Broadway. Police said officers arrived to the Winner gas station parking lot to find the victim. He later died at a hospital.

Police spokesperson Garrett Parten said they consider the suspect potentially dangerous to the public because it appears the shooter and suspect did not know each before the shooting. 

There was a "short verbal interaction" between the two strangers, then the suspect shot the victim, Parten said. Investigators don't know what was said between the two men.

MPD said the shooter then fled the scene in a minivan. 

On Friday the police department released images and descriptions of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

The suspect is in his mid-20s, medium build, about 6 feet tall with medium-length dreadlocks and a mustache police said.

The vehicle is a dark minivan (possibly a Dodge Caravan) with horizontal chrome door trim and five-spoke rims.

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

