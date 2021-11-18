Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis
Publish date:

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.
Author:

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

A man has died after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of 7th Street South around 8:40 p.m.

His wounds were initially described as non-life threatening, but it later updated his condition to "deteriorating" at a hospital, and on Thursday morning confirmed he had died.

Multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, with preliminary investigation determining that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot, before exitying and collapsing to the ground.

Two male suspects then approached on foot and fired more shots at him before leaving the scene in a vehicle, with witnesses reporting a dark colored SUV in the area at the time.

This is the 87th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2021. The victim has not yet been identified.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 2.03.36 PM
MN Gophers

Dick Vitale: Gift from Gophers 'lifted my spirits' during chemo

The Gophers got a few "awesome baby" comments from the iconic sportscaster.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-02-23 at 7.22.48 PM
MN News

Man dies after shooting at downtown Minneapolis nightclub

The man in his 20s died at HCMC after the early Sunday morning shooting.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police investigating man's death at North Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police found a man with "grave" injuries on the scene after responding to reports of a shooting.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies weeks after being shot in downtown Minneapolis

Phabreece Lashan Gibson was shot on June 25 on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man involved in car crash in downtown Minneapolis was fatally shot

Preliminary MPD investigations indicate the other people in the car were trying to get the man to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Screen Shot 2019-03-31 at 6.16.18 PM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Minneapolis shooting that was live-streamed

It happened at 7th Street and Lyndale Ave. near Interstate 94.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 men die in separate shootings in Minneapolis

In both incidents, police believe there were disputes prior to the shootings.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Multiple shootings reported during violent night in Minneapolis

Police reported five shootings Friday night through early Saturday morning.