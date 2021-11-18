Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

A man has died after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of 7th Street South around 8:40 p.m.

His wounds were initially described as non-life threatening, but it later updated his condition to "deteriorating" at a hospital, and on Thursday morning confirmed he had died.

Multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, with preliminary investigation determining that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot, before exitying and collapsing to the ground.

Two male suspects then approached on foot and fired more shots at him before leaving the scene in a vehicle, with witnesses reporting a dark colored SUV in the area at the time.

This is the 87th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2021. The victim has not yet been identified.