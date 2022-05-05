MPD investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

Skip to main content
Minneapolis police investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

The 2-year-old's infant brother was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" of a 2-year-old boy in Minneapolis. 

The toddler was not breathing when officers arrived at an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was found with his mother, police said. 

MPD said officers "immediately attempted life-saving measures" before the 2-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

A 4-month-old boy, identified as the 2-year-old's brother, was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. No further information about the infant has been released. 

"This is being investigated as a suspicious death," MPD announced. 

Police are asking anyone with information that could help solve the case to come forward by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting information online to CrimeStoppersMN

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

