MPD releases videos from deadly encounter with Tekle Sundberg

Minneapolis officials on Wednesday released body camera footage of the first and final moments of the encounter that ended with police snipers fatally shooting 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg on Thursday, July 14.

The newly-released footage shows what happened when officers first arrived to a call of shots fired at the apartment on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S in the Seward neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and the final moments after a nearly six-hour standoff.

The only view of the snipers who fatally shot Sundberg are from their rooftop position. Officer Zach Seraphine, who along with Officer Aaron Pearson shot Sundberg, is heard with minimal commentary in the video.

"Can't see it. He's got a cellphone," Seraphine says at 4:18 a.m. Fifteen seconds later he says "gun" and shots are fired, killing Sundberg.

"We have not identified the video that shows the clearest images of what happened at that time," a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson said. "We know that there is video out there that residents, media members have. We ask that they share that with the BCA."

The spotlight being used by police "whitewashes things out," the spokesperson added.

The compilation of videos includes more than 10 minutes of the incident, beginning with the first officer on scene who appears to narrowly dodge multiple shots that were fired through a locked metal door inside the apartment building.

The above view of the bullet-riddled door came moments after Arabella Foss-Yarbrough and her two young children escaped from the first apartment on the right, just inside the locked metal door.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough shown fleeing the apartment as police approach with guns drawn.

The end of the video shows police officers standing near the front entrance to the building, with Sundberg leaning out of his third-floor window and refusing to exit the building with his hands up, as was instructed numerous times by police.

Here is the video compilation:

"This is not an outcome that anyone wanted and my deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Sundberg," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey remarked during Wednesday's press conference.

According to Frey, city officials are intentionally declining to provide any narration or description with the footage, leaving determinations of what exactly happened in the hands of state investigators.

"In all of these situations, there is an ongoing balance between getting information out quickly and getting it right and the goal here is to air on the side of getting it right," he said.

"I'm so thankful that the mother and her two toddlers escaped harm from the bullets fired into their home and that our officers were able assist her in getting out of the building without themselves being shot," said Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. "While we cannot comment on the ongoing investigation or the outcome, there were a lot of people who did great work in this incident."

"They demonstrated bravery under fire, a commitment to protecting the public and a determination to use communication whenever possible," she continued.

The BCA investigation remains open and ongoing.