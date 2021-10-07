MPD reveals more details about shootout, crash that killed bystander

October 7, 2021
Minneapolis police reveal more details about high-speed shootout, crash that killed innocent bystander
Investigators found evidence of gunfire along a two-block stretch leading up to the crash scene.
Tony Webster, Flickr

Police say a high-speed shootout between two vehicles that ultimately killed a bystander started, in part, due to an earlier "altercation."

The Minneapolis Police Department later Thursday morning revealed more details about the deadly incident from the night prior, which ended when two cars involved in the incident crashed at the intersection of 5th St N and 6th Ave N. just after 11 p.m. Police had said occupants in one or both vehicles had been firing shots as they sped through downtown Minneapolis prior to the crash.

One of the vehicles went on to the sidewalk, hitting a woman on a scooter. That woman died at the scene, police said.

"Multiple" adult males were taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, MPD said in the update. Their wounds appear to be the result of the crash.

Here's what MPD believes happened, as of Thursday morning's update:

Police initially responded to a call about multiple shots fired on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue S. around 11:08 p.m., with officers determining there had been an "altercation" between people who were in two or more vehicles.

Two minutes later, MPD and Metro Transit police officer went to the scene of a motor vehicle crash at 5th St N and 6th Ave N., in the North Loop near Fulton Brewing and The Fillmore. The vehicle descriptions at each scene led police to believe the report of shots fired and the crash — which happened about 2 miles apart — are related.

Investigators say two vehicles were speeding through the streets, with gunfire coming from either one or both vehicles. Officers found evidence of gunfire along a two-block stretch leading up to the crash site. They also recovered guns from both vehicles.

MPD is investigating, and nobody has been arrested at this point. They're asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip electronically.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the woman who died and release a cause of death. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

An innocent woman who was riding a scooter on a Minneapolis sidewalk was killed when a vehicle involved in a shootout crashed into her Wednesday night. 

According to Minneapolis police, the incident began with a 911 call reporting two vehicles on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue that were driving side by side with people in each vehicle shooting at each other. 

Upon reaching the intersection of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue – just a block from Target Field – the vehicles crash into each other, with one of the vehicles then striking the woman on the scooter. 

The woman, who has not been identified. died at the scene. 

“It is my understanding that the female on the scooter was doing exactly that, she was out on a scooter riding down the sidewalk and she was an innocent bystander of what appears to be a violent exchange between cars,” MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten told WCCO-TV

WCCO-TV says four men from the vehicles involved in the gun battle were transported to area hospitals with injuries. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Minneapolis police for the latest information. 

